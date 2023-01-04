Six-Month Old Baby Dies In Guyana Road Accident – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Six-Month Old Baby Dies In Guyana Road Accident – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A six-month-old baby girl, identified as Devine Khan, died after an early-morning accident in Guyana on Monday.

According to Guyana police, the accident occurred on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The police said it involved a collision between motorcar PVV 2649, driven by Davin Butts, a 31-year-old of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and motorcar PNN 8403, driven by Ackeem Jerricks of Sparendaam Housing Scheme.

Three people also sustained injuries in the accident and had to be hospitalised.

– Advertisement –

See also

Headline photo courtesy Guyana Police Force

– Advertisement –

TRENDING

NewsAmericasNow.com