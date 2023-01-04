Six-Month Old Baby Dies In Guyana Road Accident – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A six-month-old baby girl, identified as Devine Khan, died after an early-morning accident in Guyana on Monday.

According to Guyana police, the accident occurred on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The police said it involved a collision between motorcar PVV 2649, driven by Davin Butts, a 31-year-old of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and motorcar PNN 8403, driven by Ackeem Jerricks of Sparendaam Housing Scheme.

Three people also sustained injuries in the accident and had to be hospitalised.

Headline photo courtesy Guyana Police Force

