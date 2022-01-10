Six Men, One Woman Arrested In Connection With Rodney Bay Burglaries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– On Monday, January 10, 2022, about 12:45 a.m. an operation conducted between the Criminal Investigations Department and General Duties of the Gros Islet Police Station, resulted in the arrests of six males and one female in connection with a series of Burglaries in the Rodney Bay/ Gros Islet area.

The officers intercepted the seven individuals in two separate locations in Rodney Bay, attempting to unlawfully gain access into establishments.

The individuals were found in possession of house breaking implements suspected to have been used in the attempted Burglaries.

Further investigations lead officers to believe that the individuals in custody are linked to several previous Burglaries of various restaurants and other businesses in the north of the island.

Investigations are ongoing and charges are expected to be preferred against all parties in short order. An update will be provided in due course.

Headline photo: Four of the suspects after their arrest

