Six Killed After Car Drives Into Crowd In Belgium – St. Lucia Times News

Police denied earlier reports in some Belgian media that the crash, which happened at around 05:00 local time (04:00 GMT), followed a high-speed police chase.

“Deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the incident this morning,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden wrote on Twitter.

“What was supposed to be a great party turned into a tragedy,” she added.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who is expected to visit the scene later on Sunday, said it was “horrible news”.

“A community gathering to celebrate has been hit in the heart,” he said.