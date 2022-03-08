Six Arrested In Probe Into Fatal Shooting Of Police Officer – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police have arrested six individuals in a probe into the fatal shooting of off-duty officer Nathan Timaitre on Saturday night in Bocage, Castries.

Commissioner Milton Desir, who made the announcement Tuesday, said those arrested are assisting law enforcement officers in their investigation.

He also disclosed that in consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions on Friday, he issued letters of clearance to five officers who were the subject of an investigation regarding Operation Restore Confidence (ORC).

Desir said the letters indicated that the probe had ended and there was no criminal liability attributed to the officers’ involvement in the operation.

– Advertisement –

Commissioner Milton Desir described Saturday’s incident in which officer Timaitre died as a daring and barbaric attack on the country’s principal institution of law and order.

He disclosed that due to the Bocage incident, another officer is nursing gunshot wounds in the hospital.

Desir confirmed that shooters ambushed the officers and two citizens engaged in a cash escort operation.

The Police Commissioner said the wounded officer was in stable condition but had sustained severe gunshot injuries.

He said the other victims were robbed at gunpoint.

“The attack must be condemned by every right-thinking Saint Lucian. We must all stand up, we must all come together and ensure that the perpetrators of this vicious crime and the many violent crimes we have been experiencing in the last several months be brought to justice,” Desir declared.

He asserted that the police remain resolute in their commitment and determination to return peace and tranquility to local communities.

And Desir issued a strong warning to criminals.

His complete address appears below:

Headline photo: Police Commissioner Milton Desir

– Advertisement –