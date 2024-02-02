Sir Michael Recovering After Surgeries For ‘Serious Infection’ – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia businessman Sir Michael Chastanet is on the road to recovery after three surgeries in two weeks, his son, Allen Chastanet, has disclosed.

“Over the past six weeks, my family and I supported my father as he faced some unexpected and serious complications arising from a serious infection in his arm,” the younger Chastanet explained on Facebook.

The former Prime Minister said the infection rendered his father weak and dizzy, resulting in a hip fracture from a fall.

“After three surgeries in two weeks, he is finally on the road to recovery. I know it will be a long process, but he is mentally ready,” the son wrote on Facebook.

He expressed gratitude for the assistance of doctors in Saint Lucia and in Barbados, where Sir Michael had his first surgery.

Allen Chastanet also expressed gratitude to the doctors at Cayman Health City, where his father spent the last three weeks and had two surgeries to eliminate the infection.

“I am grateful to God that he has survived this as a lot of people offered prayers for him. I also wish to thank constituents of Micoud South who were very supporting and understanding during my time abroad, devoting myself to his care,” the Micoud South MP stated.

“Thank you to everyone who kept us in their thoughts and prayers during this time. Your warm wishes and supportive words have been tremendously uplifting,” the son said.