Sir Michael Chastanet Says Saint Lucia PM Has Tough Road Ahead – St. Lucia Times News

Well-known Saint Lucian entrepreneur Sir Michael Chastanet, asserting that the world is currently in chaos, has declared that Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has a tough road ahead.

Sir Michael pointed to the war in Ukraine, European problems, a predicted recession in the United States, three Prime Ministers taking office within a short time in the UK, and global food price increases among the world’s problems.

“Right now, it is very difficult and I think Philip Pierre has a tough road ahead of him – a very, very tough road. He must be under tremendous stress,” Chastanet declared.

He spoke during an appearance on the DBS Television programme – Newsmaker Live.

Asked by Host Timothy Poleon whether he sympathised with Pierre, Sir Michael, whose son Allen Chastanet is the current leader of the opposition, responded in the affirmative.

The younger Chastanet led the incumbent United Workers Party (UWP) into a massive defeat at the July 26, 2021, general elections.

The UWP managed to hold on to only two of the party’s eleven seats in the 17-seat House of Assembly.

But Sir Michael indicated that he was not altogether unhappy that his son lost at the polls.

“In some ways, I am happy Allen didn’t win the elections because what is going on now,” he stated.

