Single Visa Regime Suggested For CARICOM Countries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has advocated a single-visa regime among Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member countries.

He feels that should be the next critical consideration in rationalising regional entry protocols.

According to the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Bartlett spoke last week at the inauguration of scheduled commercial flights into the Ian Fleming International Airport in Saint Mary Parish.

He said multi-destination tourism is part of the principle of co-petition.

– Advertisement –

“We can offer to visitors coming into our space, multiple experiences across borders. So, when you buy Jamaica, you can get Barbados and you can get St. Lucia and you can get Turks and Caicos,” the JIS quoted the Minister saying.

He proposed a simple platform that allows anybody to apply for a CARICOM visa to enter all the CARICOM countries.

He suggested the establishment of preclearance arrangements within the Caribbean, so that arriving visitors in Jamaica are domestic in other countries of the region and vice-versa

– Advertisement –