Single Mothers Get Entrepreneurship Training – St. Lucia Times

An initiative to encourage and motivate single mothers as they journey into the world of entrepreneurship is what Training Consultant Fabian Issac says is the rationale behind the just concluded Coaching Session for over thirty single and vulnerable mothers organized by the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF).

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment started the pilot initiative in October 2022. Thirty-four (34) single mothers residing in the north and south of Saint Lucia underwent basic business management training for four weeks.

Following this, they were mentored and monitored by officials of the Ministry, who acknowledged the program’s successes.

“A number of the participants from the south have already launched their businesses. They have gotten off the ground without any hitches, they have gone through the process of business registration. They have started implementing alot of the things they have learnt during the course of the training program,” revealed Fabian Issac.

A host of distinguished speakers, including outstanding women in entrepreneurship, shared their personal experiences and inspiring words with participants and commended the ongoing initiative.

“I think the program is excellent and is something that should be continued. It gives hope and inspiration to single mothers, and encourages them to see entrepreneurship as a very real possibility and opportunity,” noted Flavia Cherry.

Antonia Vidal owns and manages a baking business. The Dennery resident says the support she received from the SSDF has given her HOPE to succeed.“Without SSDF, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I want to applaud them for putting me in this program where I can see myself going forward to a brighter future. Because without them I would have a little plan but I wouldn’t be able to move forward as I am now with the help they have given me.”

The program intends to build capacity for single and vulnerable mothers to move towards entrepreneurship while ensuring their businesses remain sustainable. This support gives them economic independence, thus making it easier to care for themselves and their families.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

