Single Lane Operation Of West Coast Road – St. Lucia Times News

he Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport wishes to inform the General Public that the West Coast Road between the existing Cul-De-Sac Bridge and Massy Stores (Cul-De-Sac Supermarket) will be reduced to a single lane on Mondays to Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from October 10, 2022 to October 29, 2022.

Traffic management measures will be implemented to control the alternating flow of traffic through this area. This single lane operation is necessary to facilitate the construction of the new junction between the byroad, located to the north of Massy Stores (Cul-De-Sac) and the southern approach road of the new Cul-De-Sac Bridge.

Motorists are asked to please be guided by the signs and flaggers which will be placed along the road. Delays should be expected during the undertaking of these works.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport requests your continued cooperation and patience during the construction works and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure. Headline photo: Stock image

