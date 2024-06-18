‘Significant’ Amendment Coming To Saint Lucia Pensions Act – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Pensions Act is due for amendment when the House of Assembly meets on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, who is responsible for finance, disclosed that the amendment will ensure that no civil servant gets less than $725 monthly.
“To me, that’s significant,” Pierre told Monday’s regular pre-cabinet press briefing.
“Government pensioners will now receive a minimum of $725 a month. Additionally, the NIC pensioners will see an increase, with no pensioner receiving less than $500 a month initially,” the Prime Minister shared with reporters.
He further elaborated that this new figure represents a significant increase from the previous $300.
Pierre revealed that this amendment would directly impact over 2000 pensioners who were previously receiving a $300 monthly pension.
He stated that the adjustment would occur from August 1.
According to Pierre, his administration did not believe the development was something to boast about.
“In fact, we need to increase it, but I am saying to you that this government, with its people-centred policies, is ensuring that everybody, from the youth to our retired people, is going to enjoy a better quality of life,” the Prime Minister expressed.
