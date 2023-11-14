Sick,’ ‘Blue’ And A Juvenile Male Among Individuals Charged With Courts Burglary – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, November 9, 2023 about 4:00am, Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D.) in Castries, received a report of a Burglary at Courts, located on Chaussee Road, Castries.

The officers acted swiftly and detained four male suspects, including one juvenile, thereby preventing the burglary from continuing.

Consequently, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force executed several search warrants in the Wilton’s Yard community, during the initial phase of the investigation.

Upon executing the search warrants, the investigators recovered a diverse array of items, including an illegal firearm and a quantity of cocaine, which were subsequently seized.

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, investigators filed the following charges against the arrested persons:

Twenty-four (24) year-old Delbert Martial of Wilton’s Yard, Castries, and Twenty-seven (27) year-old Chè Polius alias “Sick” of Monchy, Gros-Islet, were charged for the offence of Burglary.

Following their court appearances, they were both remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Twenty-seven (27) year-old Devaughn Jn Charles, alias “Blue” of Morne Du Don, Castries, was charged for the offence of Burglary, and was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand (XCD10000.00) dollars cash, or suitable surety, including other bail conditions.

The male juvenile from Castries, also received a charge of Burglary; following his court appearance, he was remanded to a juvenile detention facility.

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, twenty-four (24) year-old Amy Albertinie of Rose Hill, Castries, was charged for Possession of Controlled Drugs and Handling Stolen Goods.

When brought before the Magistrate’s Court, bail was granted in the sum of nine thousand (XCD9000.00) dollars, cash or suitable surety, including other bail conditions.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is encouraging individuals of interest to come forward and report themselves to the Criminal Investigations Department.

The police force will utilize every legal method available to ensure that these suspects are arrested and prosecuted.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –