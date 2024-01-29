Shots Fired – Man Dead, Woman Injured In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

People ran for cover Sunday night as shooters invaded the Westhall Group in Vieux Fort and started firing, terrified residents said.

According to the residents, when the sound of gunfire subsided, one man was dead, and a woman sustained injuries to her leg.

Vieux Fort police received the shooting report at about 9:30 pm and discovered a motionless man with multiple torso wounds along a concrete path.

A medical practitioner later pronounced him dead.

The police also encountered a woman in her fifties who had sustained injuries to her leg.

Emergency personnel transported her to a medical facility in stable condition.

One terrified Vieux Fort resident recalled hearing multiple gunshots while in his home.

“”I just run and hide. Bullets pass through my home,”” the Westhall Group man told St. Lucia Times.

He said the shooting initially lasted for about fifteen minutes but resumed after a lull and continued intermittently for about half an hour.

The resident estimated that the gunfire lasted for a total of about thirty minutes.

“Automatic fire, single, twelve gauge, rifle – everything was there eh,” he disclosed.

The man, who lives in a wall and concrete house, said he sought shelter in the concrete part of the residence.

He was grateful that his children were at their mother’s home then.

The shaken man feared that stray bullets might have hit the children.

He explained that the shooting had affected his business.

The resident told St. Lucia Times the shooting occurred while a party was in full swing in the neighbourhood.

“Dem man come and do they thing. They had children outside, elders outside,”” he recalled.

Initial reports indicated that while the party was in progress, a group of shooters opened fire.

The resident told St. Lucia Times he did not feel safe in the community but did not intend to leave.

“I ain’t running from my community. Dem man that have to try and settle themselves, try and fix dey business deh cos dat not making no sense,” he stated.

With the latest fatal shooting in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia has recorded eight homicides for 2024.

Just last week, police commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius spoke on the spike in deadly gun violence.

On Friday, she pleaded with the public to ”stand up and report” crime, asserting that there was a need to dispel the notion that crime reduction was solely the responsibility of the police.

However, several people commenting on social media declared that the commissioner must address trust issues and eliminate corrupt officers to win the nation’s confidence.