Shots Fired In Vieux Fort – Two Teenagers Wounded – St. Lucia Times News

On Thursday, emergency personnel transported two teenagers to the hospital after separate shooting incidents in Vieux Fort.

HTS News reported that the first shooting occurred at La Tourney.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Assistant Divisional Officer Anwar Deterville disclosed that at 12:03 pm, the Vieux Fort fire station received a distress call and went to La Tourney near the solar farms area.

Deterville said responders transported an 18-year-old male with multiple puncture wounds to St Jude Hospital in stable condition.

He also told HTS that at 12:52, emergency personnel received another distress call requesting assistance in the Cedar Heights area.

The emergency crew transported another 18-year-old male who had sustained ‘multiple puncture wounds’ to St Jude Hospital in stable condition.

Last week, a man was hospitalised after a shooter alighted from a vehicle and opened fire at him in the Cedar Heights area of Vieux Fort.

Headline photo: Courtesy HTS News

