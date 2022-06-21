Shots Fired In Vieux Fort Terrorising Residents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Heavy gunfire, blamed on rival gangs operating in the Southern town, erupted in Vieux Fort overnight and on Tuesday morning, according to residents.

There were no reports of injuries, but videos and photos on social media showed that stray bullets hit private property.

One resident told St Lucia Times that in one instance, a stray bullet shattered the window to a woman’s home and embedded itself in a wall after piercing a framed picture.

– Advertisement –

According to information, the shooting occurred in the area between the Philip Marcellin Grounds and Bruceville.

Residents said the latest spate of shootings in the area involved rival gangs firing at each other.

A well-informed source said that based on the spent shells shown on social media and the sound of the gunfire, the shooting involved high calibre weapons.

Police said they responded, and the shooting subsided.

However, there were no reports of arrests.

The Vieux Fort gun violence came against the backdrop of national concern over the violent crime surge that has so far resulted in 31 homicides, the latest of which occurred in Vieux Fort, which has been the scene of several fatal shootings.

Last week in an address to the 38th Annual Education Conference of the National Principals’ Association, Vieux Fort MP Dr. Kenny Anthony lamented the impact of crime and violence on the country.

“If we are not careful, this Island will become ungovernable, consumed and crippled by the violence which surrounds us in our homes and in our communities,” the former Saint Lucia Prime Minister warned.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre visited Barbados last week for talks with the Regional Security System (RSS) regarding cooperation on crime management.

Pierre had promised ‘draconian’ new legislation to address gun crime.

In this regard, a Firearms (Amendment) Bill was before parliament on Tuesday for consideration.

(All photos and video from social media)

– Advertisement –