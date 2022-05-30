Shots Fired In Vieux Fort – Man Hospitalised – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

People heard the sound of gunshots in Vieux Fort again Monday afternoon when a thirty-three-year-old man became the latest victim of firearm violence.

According to community residents, Monday’s shooting incident occurred in the same area where gunshots claimed the life of Jesus Blanchard of West Hall Group/Shine Drive, Vieux

Fort Saturday before midnight.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said 12:14 pm Monday, an emergency crew from Crash Fire Hall responded to the latest shooting report.

SLFS spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said emergency responders found a 33-year-old male in the presence of officers at the Vieux Fort Police Station.

Mitchel disclosed that rapid assessment revealed that he sustained multiple puncture wounds to his body.

She said he received emergency care and was transported to St. Jude Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

