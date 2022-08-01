Shots Fired In Gros Islet – Two Men Hospitalised – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two men were in hospital after separate shootings in Gros Islet within hours of each other.

According to a law enforcement official, one of the men sustained injuries to the face and back after a shooting incident at Assou Canal, Grande Riviere, Gros Islet about midnight on Saturday.

The official told St Lucia Times that the man was at the OKEU Hospital.

And the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) disclosed that hours later, it received a distress call around 5:13 on Sunday morning relating to a shooting near the Bank of Saint Lucia branch at Gros Islet.

According to the SLFS, the male patient was responsive when the emergency responders transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

