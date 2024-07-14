Shots Fired In Gros Islet – Teenager Among Two Injured

A teenager was among two individuals who sustained injuries following a shooting incident at Gros Islet.
On Monday at about 4:45 am, officers at the Gros Islet police station received a report of the shooting at Massade, Gros Islet.
The officers discovered that two males, aged nineteen and thirty-one, had been injured and were transported to the OKEU Hospital in stable condition.
Police are also investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday at Barre Denis, Castries.
Officers identified the victim as thirty-one-year-old Kerdel Amedee of Barre Denis.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers learned of the shooting at about 9:30 pm and, on arrival, found an unresponsive male.
Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel provided immediate aid and transported the victim to the OKEU Hospital, where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead.
