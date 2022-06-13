Shots Fired In Castries – Bullets Hit Parked Bus – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

At least two bullets pierced a parked bus at the Pavee bus stand in Castries Monday around 11:45 am in the latest flareup of gun violence in Saint Lucia.

But police investigating the incident said there were no reports of injuries.

A passerby who spoke to St Lucia Times on anonymity said he thought the Pavee bus had a tyre blowout when he heard the first gunshot.

He said there were about eight people on board the vehicle at the time of the incident.

– Advertisement –

Earlier in the day, a man was shot dead in Soufriere at town’s the bus stand.

According to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), the island’s homicide toll for this year currently stands at 28.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo from social media

– Advertisement –