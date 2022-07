– Advertisement –

According to emergency responders, two men sustained gunshot injuries Friday at Morne Du Don, Castries, around 7:00 pm.

The responders reported that one of the men was unresponsive after he was shot in the region of his eye.

The other patient sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Emergency personnel transported both men to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

