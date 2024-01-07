Shots Fired At Men In Camouflage Clothing Near BCF – St. Lucia Times

Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) opened fire at two men in camouflage clothing near the prison on Saturday.

The men, said to have been armed, escaped arrest.

However, BCF officials believe the suspects may have been hit and have alerted medical facilities to be on the lookout for men seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.

According to reports, at about 12:30 pm on Saturday, SORT officers spotted the men throwing items over the BCF’s fence.

A confrontation ensued and the officers shot at the men who fled.

The officers later recovered six plastic bottles containing alcohol and several packages of cannabis the duo had thrown over the perimeter fence.

Saturday’s incident was the third in about a week.

At about 2:00 pm on New Year’s Eve, SORT officers shot a Dennery resident in the process of arresting him after they caught him attempting to throw a bag with alcohol, mobile telephones and cannabis over the BCF fence.

After the OKEU Hospital released him, the man, identified as Jamal Serieux, appeared in court.

He received bail on charges related to attempting to introduce cannabis, mobile telephones, and alcohol into the BCF.

The court granted him $ 3,500 bail on a charge of introducing prohibited articles, $ 2,500 for drug possession, and $ 2000 in cash or suitable surety for intent to supply.

Serieux is due to reappear in court later this month.

Hours later, on New Year’s Eve, another man attempted to throw contraband over the BCF fence.

But the suspect evaded arrest, leaving a haversack containing mobile telephones, cannabis, and alcohol behind.