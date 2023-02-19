Shots fired as vendors and cops clash in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Several vendors were apprehended during a reported standoff with police in sections of Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports are that on Friday a team of municipal police went to sections of the old capital to remove vendors who were operating on the sidewalks in the town when a confrontation developed.

Other police officers who were also on location had to intervene. There were also reports that some vendors were pepper sprayed and shots were also heard as police tried to keep angry vendors at bay.

A video of the incident showed one woman falling to the ground and a man trying to attack members of the police team with a machete.

Reports are that the man was later apprehended and taken into custody.

