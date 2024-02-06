Shot Fired At Police Checkpoint In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Police fired a shot on Jeremie Street on Tuesday after a car broke through a checkpoint, hitting two other vehicles and injuring an officer in the escape bid.

The officer, who is reported to have sustained a leg injury, sought medical attention.

Police opened fire in a bid to protect the officer who the car hit.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 am and resulted in the arrest of one man.

Last month, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) announced that it expected increased operational efficiency, including stepped-up traffic checks in 2024.

As a result, Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius told a news conference that the public can expect what they may deem inconveniences during significant traffic checks and other similar strategies.

“I ask that the public bear in mind that such ‘inconveniences’ may serve to preserve the life or lives of even their loved ones,” Descartes-Pelius stated.

She disclosed that police had found firearms, other deadly weapons, illegal drugs, and illegal immigrants at checkpoints.

Descartes-Pelius told the news conference that with the expectation of increased operational efficiency, the police were prepared for confrontations with the public.

However, she disclosed that the RSLPF would continue training to develop professional standards and ethics.