Shooting Victim Seeks Help At The Gros Islet Fire Station – St. Lucia Times News

A man in his mid to late twenties walked into the Gros Islet fire station about five minutes after midnight on Sunday, indicating that he was a shooting victim.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said the man complained of back pain, disclosing that his wounds were due to an alleged shooting incident.

“Upon examination of the area, emergency personnel found that the patient sustained penetrating wounds to the region,” Joseph disclosed.

She explained that SLFS personnel provided emergency medical care and transported the patient to the OKEU hospital in a stable condition.

There are no further details at present.

