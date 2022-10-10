Shooting, Three Vehicle Fires Among 84 SLFS Emergency Responses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A total of eighty four responses were made from the 7th to the 10th of October, which included 4 motor vehicular incidents, 2 physical assaults, 1 alleged shooting and 4 fires. Three of the fires were vehicular fires.

 On Sunday October 9, at approximately 1:25 a.m., emergency personnel at the Dennery and Micoud Fire Stations responded to a call in Dennery Village for an alleged shooting incident.

The emergency medical team found two wounded individuals on the scene in the presence of police officers.

An assessment revealed that one of the individuals, a female in her late teens sustained a wound to her leg and male in his early thirties sustained a wound to his arm. The individuals were transported to the St. Jude and OKEU hospitals respectively.

 Officers at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a motor vehicular collision which escalated to a vehicle fire on the John Compton Highway on Friday October 7 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The crew was assisted by personnel from the Gros Islet Fire Station.

After the reported collision of two vehicles, four persons were treated on the scene and transported via ambulance to the OKEU Hospital, while the fire suppression team worked to extinguish fire in one of the vehicles involved.

The four persons were remained in a stable condition en route to the medical facility, and the fire was extinguished with no injury to persons or damage to any other property.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Fire Service

