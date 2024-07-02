Shooting Leaves Two Males With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the sound of gunfire shattered the relative Sunday afternoon quiet of Independence City, Castries, as many residents braced for Hurricane Beryl’s onslaught.

Police who rushed to the scene learned that one of the men had sustained an injury to the right leg and the other to his buttocks area.

Both men received treatment at the OKEU Hospital.

Investigators suspect that the two were shot in retaliation for a fatal shooting earlier in the day at Bagatelle, Castries.

Police identified the deceased as Kevin Dupree, also known as ‘Bim Bim.

He died at about 3:30 pm after being hit by gunfire during a drive-by.

According to reports, a woman also sustained injuries as a result of that incident.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 42 homicides in 2024, the majority due to gun violence.