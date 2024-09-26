Sherlaura Amos’ Inspiring Journey At Sandals

Jacques Yves Cousteau once said, “the sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.”

For Sherlaura Amos at Sandals Regency La Toc, this quote resonates profoundly. Her boundless passion for the ocean and watersports has made her an inspiring figure among the resort’s talented team.

Sherlaura’s journey at Sandals began in 2019, when she joined the resort through Sandals’ Hospitality Training Programme.

It was then that she first encountered the mesmerizing world of watersports. Despite her initial role being outside the water, she quickly fell in love with the department’s excitement and intricacies.

After completing her three-month stint, she transitioned to the human resources department at Sandals Regency La Toc. However, her heart remained tethered to the water, where her true passion lay.

In 2020, as the hospitality industry in Saint Lucia began recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity arose in the watersports department.

Recognizing Sherlaura’s exceptional enthusiasm and potential from her previous training, the then manager, Mr. Raymond Campbell, brought her back on board. Starting as a casual employee, Sherlaura soon proved herself indispensable and became a permanent member of the team.

Her initial role as a pool attendant allowed her to gain valuable experience, but it was her subsequent position at the watersports shop that truly ignited her career. Building meaningful connections with guests and colleagues, Sherlaura found that these relationships fueled her determination and drive.

Her colleagues’ encouragement and her own love for the ocean led her to pursue a SCUBA course—a decision that would define her career path.

Undeterred by the technical challenges of the PADI Instructor Development Course, Sherlaura embraced the challenge with fervor. By 2023, she joined the Sandals Saint Lucia Dive Centre as a boat spotter, and in January 2024, she achieved her goal of becoming a certified scuba instructor.

Reflecting on her journey, Sherlaura shares, “my favorite part of the job is taking someone with no experience in scuba and guiding them until they are exploring on their own. Knowing I played a role in nurturing their love for the water is incredibly rewarding.”

Sherlaura’s story is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. Her journey from HR to becoming a cherished scuba instructor at Sandals Regency La Toc exemplifies the transformative impact of pursuing one’s true calling.

Sherlaura Amos has not only embraced the spell of the sea but has also inspired those around her to dive into their own passions and dreams.

SOURCE: Sandals Resorts