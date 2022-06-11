Shenseea Working On Her Sophomore Album With Stargate & Rvssian

Shenseea has been quietly working on her sophomore album, with production coming from Stargate and Rvssian.

On the heels of the success of her debut project, Alpha, Shenseea is wasting no time laying down new tracks. In staying true to herself in being one of the hardest working Jamaican artiste on the planet, the “R U That” singer is almost always in the studio or on the road with her A&R and road manager Donny ‘Dizzy Cleanface’ Flores, who has also been updating us on her movements.

This week, Dizzy Cleanface shared a few clips of himself with Shenseea in the studio, getting some cues from super production duo, Stargate. The production team made up of Tor E. Hermansen and Mikkel S. Eriksen, have worked with some of the biggest names in music over their decades-long career. The duo has worked with artistes like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Shakira, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Normani, Sam Smith, Britney Spears, and many more across the hip hop, R&B, and pop genres.

The Norwegian production team is currently based in Los Angeles where Shenseea has been spending a lot of time with her team working on her craft while also rehearsing for her upcoming tour. It’s safe to say that she is in good hands since Stargate has hound their craft over the years and has a knock to produced big records for big artistes.

In a clip shared by Dizzy Cleanface, Shenseea was seen taking directions from Hermansen while Eriksen worked his engineering magic. In another clip, they replayed what was already recorded, but Cleanface muted the sound, leaving some suspense for fans.

“That’s a big decision right to just go over there because you do it and we’re just guiding it and making sure you listenand like making sure you’re listening and like ‘what’s happening?’ and ‘oh she’s not really killing it but she did something else that was amazing. So that’s our job to make sure,” Hermansen told the singer as she nodded in agreement.

The Jamaican singer was also recently spotted in the studio with her co-manager and label boss, Rvssian, who worked with her closely over the last few years. Sources told us that the two have great chemistry working together, so it’s always easy to create hit records.

“Shen and Rvssian are like a sister and brother music duo, they work great together and make great records together when these two knock heads in the studio its a hit record,” sources in the Jamaican deejay’s camp told Urban Islandz.

On her upcoming album, our source told us that fans can expect additional work from some big name producers who are not yet named.

Rvssian was instrumental in landing Shenseea her first mainstream record label deal with Interscope Records through his Rich Immigrant label. Throughout her international push, he has been a mentor and a close friend who helped guide her musical aspirations.

Rvssian, Shenseea

After dropping her first album, Alpha, Shenseea revealed that her next project will be completely different, like a more pop and hip hop record. Despite getting some criticism from some quarters of dancehall, including from legends like Sean Paul, she continues to forge ahead with her dream of becoming an international star.

“I’m working on my second album and knowing that I’ve given my first album ‘Alpha’ to the culture, It’s my very first, I had to give back to my culture, the second one is completely different,” she said during her press run to promote her album debut.

She also spoke about rebranding herself in terms of her fitness and her stage performance, like nailing choreography on stage.

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, was born in Mandeville, Jamaica, and grew up in Kingston. She started singing and rapping from a young age. In 2015, one of her singing videos caught Romeich Major’s eyes on Instagram, and that’s when he signed her to a management deal and started recording her. Shenseea has grown to become one of the biggest Jamaican artiste currently active and one of the leading female dancehall acts.

Despite saying she wants to brand out from dancehall, Shenseea says the genre will always be close to her heart and will not totally leave.

Shenseea’s sophomore album does not yet have a title or release date.