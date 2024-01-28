Shenseea Silenced Critics, ‘Hit & Run’ Reaches 1 Million Views In 1 Day

Shenseea and her right hand man, Romeich Major, is bashing her critics who claimed that she “fell off” and failed to make her mark as a hip-hop artist, so she is heading back to dancehall for a boost.

Shenseea has released her first dancehall track in over two years, and the song, which features much-loved artist Masicka, is a hit. The song dropped at midnight on Friday morning and reached well over one million views on YouTube in the first day of release.

Romeich Major reposted the song’s immediate success by calling out commenters who rudely commented about Shensee’s song. “One thing as Jamaican uno love fight and bash I wonder if fake page collect money to comment bad! And you all obligated for your opinion but opinion is different from hate fix uno self man! And uno stop complain about people block uno cause a so we keep out negativity for 2024 block and clear anyway back to work!!!!” Major wrote on Instagram.

Masicka, Shenseea, Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

He also revealed that the song was trending at No. 11 on YouTube in Jamaica, 17 in England and America, and 15 in Canada. “World trending! Big song a big song @masickamusic @digenius1 a problems we have a hit on our hands and we nah run from it we ago work it continue streaming me peeps!” Romeich wrote.

The song is produced by Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, one of Jamaica’s foremost and acclaimed Grammy-winning producers who has worked with the likes of Sean Paul, Drake, Nelly Furtado, Lianne La Havas, Shakira, John Legend and many others.

Coming from the legendary McGregor family and Big Ship Records, Di Genius was hailed by the New York Times as a “veteran” in reggae music at just 18 years old when he began to rack up credits with some of the most prominent international artists in the world.

In the meantime, Romeich also called out fans who claimed that Shenseea’s close to a million views are unreal. “I am sure she bought those views but let me guh mine the business that is paying me,” a man wrote on Instagram.

In the comments not missing a beat, Romeich replied, “song a trending everywhere[.[ that’s natural mil ina next 2 hours gwan stress love u allll.”

In the meantime, some fans have also somehow deciphered Shenseea’s lyrics as speaking about her falling out with Rvssian.

“Wa know is a Rvssian shenseea a talk,” one person asked on X.

Rvssian has yet to respond to the comments. Shenseea is rumored to be dating hip hop producer London On Da Track.