Shenseea, London On Da Track Party With Megan Thee Stallion At Coachella

Shenseea continues to dodge questions about her rumored relationship with London On Da Track even after being spotted partying with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella.

Despite her best attempts at brushing off rumors that she and producer London on the Track is not dating, fans think the two celebrities are spending a lot of time together and that she’s at the producer’s house.

On Friday, the “Still Over It” producer shared a cute video of him and his daughter, whom he shares with R&B singer Summer Walker and fans couldn’t help but speculate that it was the same place Shenseea posted herself days ago. Shenseea shared some photos where she announced that she had a puppy gifted to her by her boyfriend, who bought the animal on the spot after she said she liked the dog.

It appears to be the same background in London’s video, which had the same palm trees and plants on the property as Shenseea’s posts.

Shenseea was also seen boarding a private jet along with members of her staff, as well as Rima Fakih, the wife of her manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby and others as they all headed to Coachella starting on Friday in California. On Monday.

Shenseea

Megan Thee Stallion shared a video with Shenseea in the crowd with a man standing behind her wearing face covering. The male tried to dodge the camera but fans online quickly noticed it was London On Da Track. The Shade Room reposted the video triggering a response from Shenseea.

“Lmao Megan baby! please tell theshaderoom thats a whole security guard,” she wrote on her IG Story. Still fans isn’t buying her explanation.

Shenseea has denied several times that she and London are dating after she was seen holding his hand at the Super Bowl event earlier this year. The producer also gifted her a diamond necklace to celebrate the launch of her debut album at the star-studded affair held in Kingston in March, which sent tongues wagging.

She later addressed the rumors stating that the two were good friends and she had a habit of holding her coworker’s hands which suggested nothing romantic was taking place.

In another interview, she confirmed that she is seeing someone, but no one knows whom she is seeing and won’t know her business like that unless she reveals it.

London On Da Track has not addressed the rumors since they began circulating, but he has been subjected to harsh criticism from Shenseea fans and social media users who bash him for his treatment of Summer Walker, who addressed their relationship in her last album and claimed that he cheated on her and also abandoned her. Her song “4th baby mama” addressed the drama between her and London, where she also spoke out against his mother for enabling him.

Many have warned Shenseea to be wary of the producer, who has children with four women and who is constantly embroiled in drama with them.