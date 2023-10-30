Shawn Edward Praises Police After Successful Jounen Kweyol In Dennery – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Dennery North MP Shawn Edward has praised the police after successful Jounen Kweyol activities in Dennery.

Dennery has recently witnessed a spate of gun violence.

Edward said there was a strong police presence in Mabouya Valley on Sunday, ably led by Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Troy Lamontagne.

“There were several patrol teams. We had plain clothes officers and we also had police in uniform and just speaking with my constituents and patrols, people expressed a sense of feeling safe,” Edward told reporters.

He said generally, people were happy with the security arrangements.

Edward, Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, thanked the event organisers.

He said the team worked diligently for weeks leading up to Jounen Kweyol.

In addition, Edward thanked the thousands who turned out to make the event in Dennery North a success, along with Events Saint Lucia and the Ministry of Tourism for making resources available .

“From the perspective of the Parliamentary Representative, I must say I am extremely pleased with how the event was executed,” Edward told reporters on the margins of a meeting of Cabinet.

He said he was particularly heartened by the number of people who went into the Mabouya Valley to participate.

Edward observed that despite the inclement weather, there was a ‘decent’ crowd and people appeared satisfied with how organisers executed the Jounen Kweyol activities.

Overall, Acting Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire explained that countrywide Jounen Kweyol activities were ‘safe and secure’.

In this regard, Hilaire thanked organisers, the police, emergency responders and other stakeholders.

He said from all reports there were no major incidents.

Headline photo: Saint Lucia residents celebrate Jounen Kweyol.

