‘Sharp Force Trauma To The Neck And Feet’ Killed Sasha – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A postmortem examination determined that ‘sharp force trauma to the neck and feet’ killed Sasha Polius, whose partially decomposed body was discovered at Lower Morne Road, Castries, on July 23 this year.

Officer in Charge of the Major Crime Unit, Superintendent Luke De Freitas, disclosed the postmortem results in a statement on Monday.

Superintendent Luke De Freitas

De Freitas also said that the forensic laboratory identified the partially decomposed body as Sasha’s on Friday.

The senior police officer explained that the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) had already started a homicide investigation while it awaited identity confirmation.

– Advertisement –

Relatives reported that they last saw Sasha on July 17 when she left to attend a barbecue.

They filed a missing person’s report with the police after she failed to return home and efforts to contact her were unsuccessful.

– Advertisement –