Sharks end 2025 on high note at Lucian Grand Prix
14 December 2025
Led by Keyanno Elibox, Zoe Fortune and Tamykh Bryan, Sharks Swim Club ended the 2025 aquatics season on a high note, winning last weekend's (December 5–7) Lucian Grand Prix at the Rodney Heights Aquatics Centre. Six teams competed.
