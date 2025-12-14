Pierre thanks Saints Lucians for renewed trust at SLP Rally Electoral body assures seamless voting after advance-poll hiccups Dennery Segment – the new soundtrack to political campaigning Felix, Charles confident ahead of vote count in Choiseul/Saltibus Recycling pilot exposes missing links as Jua Kali prepares Phase Two Young men learn about financial literacy at Freedom in Finance Summit
Local News

Sharks end 2025 on high note at Lucian Grand Prix

14 December 2025
Led by Keyanno Elibox, Zoe Fortune and Tamykh Bryan, Sharks Swim Club ended the 2025 aquatics season on a high note, winning last weekend's (December 5–7) Lucian Grand Prix at the Rodney Heights Aquatics Centre. Six teams competed.

