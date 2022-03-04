Shane Warne: Legendary Australian Cricketer Dies Aged 52 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Multiple international news reports say that legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dubbed the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died at 52.

Sky News reported that Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

It quoted his management team as saying that he was found unresponsive in his villa and that the best efforts of medical staff could not revive him.

The family has requested privacy.

– Advertisement –

Fox News said Warne’s death is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket within 24 hours.

The news organization reported that fellow great Rod Marsh also died on Friday, having suffered a major heart attack last week.

– Advertisement –