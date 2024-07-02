Shan Lucien Crowned 2024 National Carnival Queen

Lucian Carnival 2024 continues to deliver exceptional experiences for patrons including the most recent staging of the National Carnival Queen Pageant.

The 2024 Pageant was held on Saturday, 29 June 2024 at the Pavilion on Rodney Bay. Seven delegates competed during the 70th staging of the pageant where, Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum emerged victorious.

Miss Bounty Rum captivated the judges from the beginning of the show with a consistent display of poise, confidence and elegance throughout this year’s competition, capturing the awards for best 1st and 2nd interview, and Miss Congeniality.

Her talent was an originally written song, called finding Me” which began with her playing the Piano and then moving to serenade the judges and viewing audiences.

The results of the 2024 National Carnival Queen Pageant are as follows:

2024 National Carnival Queen – Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum

1st Runner Up – Menella Sebaram, Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate

2nd Runner Up – Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

3rd Runner Up – Tunisia President – Miss Pierre Marcel

The winners in the individual categories were as follows:

Miss Photogenic – Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

Miss Congeniality – Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum

Strongbow People’s Choice – Menella Sebaram, Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate

Chairmans Award for Perseverance – Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

Best In Swimwear – (TIED) Yaneil Joseph – Miss Duty Free Pointe Seraphine

Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

Most Outstanding Talent – Tunisia President – Miss Pierre Marcel

Best In Costume – Anneka Thompson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

Best in Evening Gown – Menella Sebaram, Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate

Best First Interview – Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum

Best Second Interview – Shan Lucien, Miss Bounty Rum

The prizes for the winner of the National Carnival Queen Pageant include a cash prize of $25,000, 1 fully paid scholarship from the Moroccan Embassy, 1 year treatment of facials or laser treatment from SkinEnvy, 1 custom dress designed by Jaeylu Altier, 3 nights stay at BodyHoliday, a diamond necklace compliments of Diamonds International.

The sponsors of the National Carnival Queen Pageant include Windjammer Landing & Residences, Bank of Saint Lucia, Caribcation, Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate, Bounty Rum, Pierre Marcel, Duty Free Pointe Seraphine, Flow, Choice TV, LUCELEC, Monroe College, Wavemaker Photography, Lucille’s Garden, Anthony’s Jeweller’s, AviBeauty, SkinEnvy, Morocaan Embassy, Jaeylu Altier, Royalton Resorts, Strongbow, Fashion Bloc, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, BeatEnvy, University of the West Indies, BodyHoliday, Diamonds International, Rainforest, Harry Edwards Jewllers.

The Carnival Planning & Management Committee extends its congratulations to all the winners of the National Carnival Queen Pageant.

Follow @saintluciacarnivalqueenpageant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @carnivalsaintlucia pr www.carnivalsaintlucia.com for all things Carnival.

Carnival Planning & Management Committee