Shaggy, Bounty Killer Affiliate Artist Assailant Shot & Killed In Los Angeles

Assailant, who is a well-known member of Bounty Killer’s Alliance group, was reportedly shot and killed on Independence Day in Los Angeles.

News reports say that the singer and songwriter, whose real name is Omar Thompson, was killed by a suspect known to him after they left a house party in the Encino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. The deejay was spending the holiday weekend with others, including Shaggy, with whom he toured when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the suspect has not been arrested by police as yet. The dancehall artist was killed around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police had responded to a report about a shooting and found the artist bleeding due to multiple gunshot injuries. Despite receiving medical attention at the scene and by a witness who performed CPR, the deejay did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the local dancehall fraternity are mourning Thompson’s death. Several prominent artists, including Shaggy, have shared tributes to the late deejay.

On Instagram, Shaggy posted a black-out post with a caption sharing his disbelief, “WTF! ….” the caption read.

Bounty Killer also shared a throwback photo of him and Assailant in better times.

“RIP to a real G @assailant_alliance,” Bounty shared on Instagram.

Elsewhere on Shaggy’s post, he also shared several broken heart emojis and made another post showing the two from way back when the Alliance group was active.

“Condolences to all his family members, friends and loved ones. #assailant #alliance,” he wrote.

In the meantime, several other artists also reacted, including Popcaan, who left words of encouragement for Bounty Killer.

“Jah jah know @grunggaadzilla stay up G,” Popcaan wrote.

Assailant is well-known for his single “Dirty Money” on the ATM Riddim and is also a songwriter for many dancehall artists, including Shaggy and Bounty Killer.

His close friend, music producer Skatta Burrell also reacted with shock at the news of his friend’s death.

“Bro Yu good??? What’s this mi a hear G?” he wrote under a video by the deceased artist on Instagram.