Shab Don’s Attorney Threatens To Unmask YouTuber Sir P Over Alleged Criminal Activity

Shab Don lawyer up to go after YouTuber Sir Pr over defamatory allegations that he is involved in criminal activities.

The Montego Bay record producer says he has had enough of people disparaging his name and painting him out to be someone he is not. Shab Don has therefore seek legal representation to go after YouTuber Sir P and others to cease and desist from spreading false and defamatory allegations or else he will take legal action.

Shab Don, whose real name is Linval Thompson Jr., through his attorney sent a strong message singling out the anonymous Vlogger Sir P, who is behind the controversial YouTube channel, Politricks Watch. The dancehall music producer, who has made a name for himself working with popular artistes such as Squash, Chronic Law, Daddy1, and Vybz Kartel, is back in the studios after being recently freed of a gun charge.

Shab Don has also turned his attention towards individuals he say are trying to tear him down and exploit his name to make themselves relevant by spreading damaging lies. The kind of lies that could cost him his freedom.

Sir P, who operates the YouTube channel Politricks Watch, has a steady following used his platform to expose alleged criminals and their activities, and he bares it all in his videos on his channel, where he boasts over 274,000 subscribers. In September 2021, Sir P ran with an allegation that prompted dancehall artiste Squash to hit the studio and create “No Doubt,” a track which was produced by Shab Don where he seemingly addressed allegations that the producer, who is his close friend, had something to do with his brother’s killing.

On Wednesday, April 20, Shab Don shared a statement on Instagram where he made it clear that he would no longer allow people who associate his name with things and activities he knew nothing about to continue to do so.

“I have retained attorney-at-law Donovan Collins to assist me in an ongoing defamatory matter involving ‘Sissy P’ of Politricks Watch and other vloggers who continue to defame my character and put my life at risk with the security forces and members of the public, who may seek revenge for things I have no knowledge about,” the statement reads. “These actions also put my family and friends’ lives at risk as well as cost financial loss that will impact my livelihood. This is a warning to those who might want to follow suit. ‘CEASE and DESIST’. All legal avenues will be exhausted.”

Shab Don attached a video of his lawyer Donovan Collins addressing the accusations made against him.

“Mr. Thompson Jr has been a victim of several defamatory videos which have been posted by popular vlogger Sir P of Politricks Watch,” Collins said. “Sir P of Politricks Watch has sent out several videos and in these videos he has clearly stated that Linval Thompson Jr is involved in several crime, murders, shootings and also that he is a part of gang activities.”

The attorney says all the allegations made by Sir P are false.

“Mr. Thompson is a well-known, well-established businessman and he is not involved in any criminal activities. Now these defamatory videos have caused Mr. Thompson Jr severe reputational harm. It has also caused him to suffer damages. We are demanding that Sir P of Politricks Watch cease and desist from publishing any further defamatory videos about Mr. Linval Thompson Jr. It is very important that Sir P stops this immediately.”

The lawyers also added that ‘Sir P’ has hidden behind a computer to troll and defame people in the past. Collins said that the cyber veil will be removed, and legal actions will be taken if he continued to slander the record producer.