Shab Don $2 Million Bribery Case Delayed Until 2023

The trial for corruption charges against music producer Linval ‘Shab Don’ Thompson Jr has been delayed until April 2023.

The Montego Bay producer was scheduled to attend court on November 28, but despite being in police custody, he was not brought to court. Shab Don was charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act. Shab Don, whose real name is Linval Thompsin Jr., is represented by lawyer Donahue Martin who explained that a warrant was issued for his client, who was absent in court.

“He was not brought to court regrettably. And as a result of that, the judge ordered a warrant for him and the execution is stayed until the subsequent trial date which is the 18th day of April.”

The lawyer added that his client would not be granted bail until he goes to court in April.

As for why he was not brought to court, the attorney said, “He is in custody. I cannot speak to [why he was not in court]. The only person who can speak for that is the Jamaica Constabulary Force which has him in custody.”

The corruption charge- Breaching of the Corruption Prevention Act, Shab Don is facing stems from allegations that the producer offered to bribe an officer with 2 million dollars after a firearm was found in a vehicle he was driving last year while in St. Catherine.

According to the prosecution, Shab Don offered the cops the money to make the firearm disappear. The producer was initially charged in relation to the firearm along with co-accused Romario “BMR” Scott, but he was later freed after Scott pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in April 2022.

Scott was sentenced to six years and one month for the firearm and four years and one month in jail for the ammunition. The sentences run concurrently.

As for Shab Don, his legal woes are many. Described as a “violence producer” in St. James, the police charged Shab Don with three counts of murder in relation to a triple murder in June of this year. His next hearing in this matter is set for December 1 in the St. James Parish Court.

Police reports are that five persons (three dead and two survived) were shot on Marl Road, Rose Heights in St James on May 25. Witnesses identified Shab Don during an identification parade.