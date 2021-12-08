Sex Abuse In Intimate Relationships Addressed In New Domestic Violence Bill

The new Saint Lucia Domestic Violence Bill of 2020 featuring some twenty amendments will be available for scrutiny, Gender Affairs Minister DR. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has announced.

Speaking Tuesday night during Police Insight on Choice Television, the Minister said the Attorney General’s Chambers has already perused the document and returned it to the Department of Gender Affairs.

“So it will now be opened up for discussion with all civil society so people can talk about the changes that are coming in the bill,” Albert-Poyotte stated.

She told Police Insight that the document expands some formerly restricted areas, including the definition of domestic violence.

It also addresses the matter of sexual abuse in intimate relationships.

“Your body is your body,” the Minister declared, adding that a marriage does not bestow the right for someone to do whatever they want with their spouse.

“There are times the lady is not in the best of moods. You still have to find the more polished and polite way of engaging your partner,” the Babonneau MP stated.

“We’re talking about people’s rights and marriage does not forfeit your right as a human being and you as a man you also have your rights,” she told programme Host, Zachary Hippolyte.

Hippolyte, an Acting Inspector of Police, observed that a husband could not rape his wife according to the Criminal Code unless there’s a situation of divorce or separation by the court or a decree nisi.

