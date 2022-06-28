Severe Weather Alert Issued For Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has issued a national weather alert, noting that a strong tropical wave about 700 miles or 1125 kilometers east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is becoming better organized as it approaches the region.

Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux says environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development.

In a statement on Monday, Joyeux advised that a tropical cyclone could form ‘later today or tomorrow’ while the system moves westward near 20 mph to 31 km/h.

He explained that the Meteorological Service expects the system to produce adverse weather conditions over Saint Lucia from Tuesday night regardless of development.

As a result, Saint Lucia will be under a severe weather alert from midnight on Tuesday until 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Joyeux revealed that the strong tropical wave is associated with moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rough seas.

And he said that the Windward Islands could expect rainfall estimates of 50 to 75 mm daily, with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

“Wind gusts up to tropical storm strength are possible and rough seas with waves and swells as high as 11 to 13 feet or 3.5 to 4 metres are also expected with the passage of this system,” he explained.

In this regard, the Meteorological Services Director advised residents in flood and landslide-prone areas to be extremely cautious due to soils being close to or at saturation point.

Small sea craft operators have been urged to secure their vessels at a safe location.

In addition sea bathers should refrain from going to the sea.

Joyeux called on all residents of Saint Lucia to pay attention to further announcements from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and NEMO, as they closely monitor the weather and issue additional statements as necessary.

Headline stock photo: August 2021 heavy rainfall in Saint Lucia

