Several People Reported Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Canaries – St. Lucia Times News

Reports say that several people sustained injuries on Monday after a minibus overturned in Canaries.

The Soufriere fire station responded after receiving a distress call at about 1:25 pm, and emergency responders reported finding eight individuals at the scene, two of whom had severe injuries.

The responders transported the two to the Soufriere Hospital while others also received medical attention.

They said Canaries Health Centre nurses and the police provided ‘invaluable assistance’ at the scene.

There are no further details at present.

