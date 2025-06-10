World News
Several people killed, injured in Austria school shooting
10 June 2025
- Several people have been killed in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz.
- Austria’s Interior Ministry says there are several fatalities but has not specified how many. Police say there are also injuries without specifying a number.
