Several People Injured In Multiple Road Incidents

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel responded to several road incidents on Thursday, in which a number of individuals sustained injuries, including seven victims of one crash in Fond D’Or, Dennery.

The Dennery Fire Station responded to that incident after receiving a call for assistance at 1:16 pm.

The emergency crew found that two vehicles had collided, assessed and treated the seven victims, and took them to a medical facility for further care.

Later in the day, at 3:45 pm, fire service headquarters personnel from Castries rushed to the scene where a motor scooter struck a 42-year-old pedestrian on the John Compton Highway, rendering her unconscious.

She was assessed and treated for abrasions to her upper and lower extremities and sustained a hematoma to her forehead.

The male scooter rider sustained trauma to his nose and abrasions to his elbows.

He and the pedestrian were stable when the emergency crew transported them to a medical facility.

In addition, the Soufriere Fire Station responded at about 8:45 pm after a vehicle collision at New Development, in which one man sustained injuries.

The emergency responders found the 69-year-old victim outside his vehicle awaiting emergency medical assistance.

He complained of pain in his neck and pelvic area.

As a result, the responders provided emergency medical care and transported him to a medical facility for further care.

Shortly after the Soufriere incident, at about 9:23 pm, Soufriere Fire Station personnel learned of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at La Tourney, Vieux Fort.

The twenty-nine-year-old male motorcyclist sustained injuries and received emergency treatment from the responders, who transported him to a medical facility.

He had sustained lacerations and abrasions to his body, puncture wounds to his left extremities, and complained of pain to his pelvic area.

The responders assessed two other individuals involved, but they declined emergency transportation to a medical facility.