Several People Hospitalised After Two Vehicles Collide – St. Lucia Times News

Emergency personnel transported several people to the hospital Friday afternoon after a minibus and a car collided near St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, Marisule.

An individual at the scene told St Lucia Times that a Nissan Tiida and a minibus travelling in opposite directions collided about 1:30 pm.

Reports indicate that the Tiida had four individuals on board, and the minibus had ten.

Crews from the Gros Islet and Castries fire stations initially transported at least five persons to the hospital.

But later reports indicated that the crews eventually transported other accident victims.

There are no further details at present.

