Several People Hospitalised After Separate Vehicle Incidents – St. Lucia Times News

Several people ended up in the hospital due to separate motor vehicle incidents on Saturday and Sunday.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Annia Mitchel disclosed that Saturday at 10:58 pm, emergency personnel at the Gros Islet Fire Station responded to a call relating to a vehicle on fire at Choc Hill.

Mitchel said the responding officers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and put out the blaze.

The vehicle was destroyed, and three occupants who sustained minor injuries opted to proceed to a medical facility via private means.

Mitchel also disclosed that Sunday at 10:41 am, emergency personnel at fire service headquarters in Castries responded to a vehicle incident at Ravine Poisson, Castries, and found a Suzuki Swift on its side.

She said the responders provided emergency care to the two female occupants and transported them to the OKEU Hospital.

Later that day, at 1:16 pm, emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station and Crash Fire Hall responded to a call relating to a motor vehicle incident at Piaye, Choiseul.

The responders found a Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Toyota Voxy minivan had a head-on collision with the male drivers, who were the sole occupants sustaining minor injuries.

SLFS spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said responders provided emergency medical care to the two men and transported them to St Jude Hospital

