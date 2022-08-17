Several People Hospitalised After Bus Accident In Laborie – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) personnel from Vieux Fort and Micoud transported eight people to St Jude Hospital on Wednesday after a minibus overturned on Martin Luther King Drive, Laborie.

Emergency responders said they received a distress call at 8:28 am.

The minibus is reported to have collided with the sidewalk before landing on its side after a brake failure.

People on the scene said retired officers and current members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) rendered assistance.

The SLFS responders said vehicles parked along the street hampered their response to the accident.

