Several Dead, Others Injured In US Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

At least five people are dead and multiple people injured after a Wednesday shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Local media reports said the dead included the suspected shooter.

According to the reports, police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office shortly before 5 p.m.

When the officers responded, the scenario became an active shooter situation.

Tulsa police said the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fox News reported that the Natalie Medical Building where the shooting occurred is primarily used for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

