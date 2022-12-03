Several arrested as CANU operations net cocaine, ganja

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit has conducted several operations over the past few days which have resulted in several persons being arrested following the discovery of quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

On Friday, CANU officers were conducting a surveillance operation in the vicinity of Church Street in Georgetown, when they observed a suspicious transaction.

The cocaine and marijuana found at the Smythe Street residence

As a result, the officers pursued one of the suspects to his residence at lot 89 Smythe Street, Charlestown, where a subsequent search unearthed five brick-like parcels, amounting to 3.3 kilograms of cocaine, and two plastic bags containing 1.520 kilograms of cannabis.

Javed Ragnauth, 28, and Samantha Nasemento, 32, of the said Smythe Street address, along with Yancy Garraway, 35, lot 2 North Road, Bourda, and Charles Jones, a 48-year-old miner of Four Mile Housing Scheme, Bartica were all arrested.

Meanwhile, on Thursday last, CANU officers conducted an operation in Central Lethem, Region Nine during which they observed a black plastic bag hidden in a clump of bushes in an alley.

The narcotics were retrieved and taken to CANU’s Lethem Office, where it tested positive for cannabis and amounted to 600 grams.

According to CANU, no one was arrested in relation to that narcotic discovery.

Also on that same day, CANU ranks intercepted a vehicle with two occupants on the Rupununi Road in Central Lethem. The vehicle, which had a Brazilian licence plate, was searched and 40 grams of cannabis was found concealed in a haversack.

The two suspects and narcotics found at Rupununi

Brazilian national, Romario Da Cunha Watson Dosantos, and Ken Perry of Maruranau Village, South Rupununi, were both arrested.

