Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Claps Back At Drake

Weeks after Kanye West appeared to drag Drake into his White Lives Matter controversy, Drake has responded, and he doesn’t seem to have any respect for Ye whom he called an “opp” on his joint 21 Savage album ‘Her Loss.’

In the song “Circo Loco,” Drake referenced his appearance at the Larry Hoover Benefit concert put together by Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince and Kanye West.

“Linking with the opps, b**ch, I did that for J. Prince/B**ch, I did it for the mob ties,” Drake rapped.

The rapper also didn’t seem to care about getting on the other side of Kanye as he added, “And I never been the one to go apologize/Me, I’d rather hit ’em up one more time.”

Within hours on Friday morning, Kanye responded to Drake on Twitter.

“Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times,” he wrote, then added that he still had love for Drake. “Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake #lovespeech.”

It’s unclear why Drake is still feeling acrimony towards Kanye, but it appears that the rapper may not have liked Kanye recently calling his name in his rants. Last month, while under fire for his White Lives Matter shirts, Kanye was called out by Hailey Bieber after he attacked a Vogue editor who initially criticized him.

Kanye West had fat-shamed the woman in what is now his financial unraveling. Ye did not like Hailey inserting herself and had called on Justin Bieber to get his wife. Kanye also shared an old photo of Hailey and Drake, who were rumored to have dated years ago. in other rants on Instagram, Kanye also claimed that Drake had slept with Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Drake has never responded to Kanye’s comments.

Still, many felt that Kanye and Drake were in a good place as he appeared to praise Drake, referring to him as “the greatest rapper ever, and I don’t apologize for it,” in a deleted episode of Drink Champs.

In the same episode, though, Kanye did not apologize for his comments about Drake and Kris and did not clarify if the rumor was true or not, saying, “Cory (Gamble – Kris’s boyfriend) knows what it means.”

Meanwhile, Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, also responded to her ex-Drake dissing her husband and calling him a groupie.

On Twitter, Alexis wrote, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and their baby Olympia.

Serena has not responded to Drake.