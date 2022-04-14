Senior Jamaica Cop Urges Harsher Laws For Corrupt Police Officers – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Jamaica’s Deputy Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, believes corrupt members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) should pay a higher price than other perpetrators.

” I wish we had stronger legislation, separate from legislation that deals with the normal citizen. There should be a higher level of consequence when you betray your office, when you betray your country; there should be no love,” Jamaica Observer quoted Blake as saying.

According to the online publication, the senior police officer spoke Wednesday to Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC).

His comments came against the backdrop of the arrest of 42-year-old Jamaica police officer Constable Shelian Allen, held with cocaine while entering the United States in February.

The JCF has since suspended Allen, who pleaded guilty and faces 49 years jail.

And in March, Jamaica police arrested several among their ranks after identifying them as members of a gang linked to shootings, robberies, and abductions between 2019 and 2021, Jamaica Observer said.

The publication stated that the police reported that the gang leader is a cop.

