Senior Cop Says Police Not Asleep

As Saint Lucia grapples with a surge in violent crime, resulting in 42 homicides so far in 2024, a senior police officer has assured the public that members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) remain vigilant.
“We want to let everybody know that the police are not asleep that we are out there. We are continuing to do our job and we will pursue any criminal activity so that we can bring Saint Lucia to a state of calm and ensure that Saint Lucians can live peacefully,” Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for the North, Elvis Thomas asserted.
Thomas spoke to reporters on Monday as Saint Lucians awaited an ‘all-clear’ announcement regarding Hurricane Beryl’s passage.
He disclosed that police officers, all of whom had their leave cancelled due to the storm, were on patrol throughout the island and would respond as needed to keep residents safe.
“We want to encourage everyone to please stay away from criminal activity. Whether we are in a hurricane season or not we want persons to deal with situations better. Criminal activity will not make life easy for you but it will only make it worse for you,” Thomas stated.
A day earlier, a man police identified as Kevin Dupree alias’ Bim Bim’ was fatally shot during a drive-by at Bagatelle, Castries.
Officers who responded found Dupree lying motionless at the roadside.
The police learned that two other men later sustained non-life-threatening injuries in what investigators suspect was a retaliatory shooting at Independence City, Castries.
One of the men sustained an injury to the right leg, while the other received an injury in the region of the buttocks.
Both received treatment at the OKEU Hospital.
